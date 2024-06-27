GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.96 and last traded at $67.20. Approximately 6,923,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 14,368,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,343,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 302.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 551.9% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth about $412,000.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

