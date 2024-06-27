Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $37.06. Approximately 3,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 339,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,119,000 after purchasing an additional 749,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,613,000 after purchasing an additional 150,331 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,391,000 after buying an additional 133,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 34.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 423,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 107,888 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

