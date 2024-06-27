Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1,052.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $108.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.41. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $111.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

