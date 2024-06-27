Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $1.13 Million in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.7% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 7,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 372.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

