Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 4.81% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 301.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %

XTJL stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.63.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

