Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2,009.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 525,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,704,000 after buying an additional 500,315 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PayPal by 218.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 81,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 55,771 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 17.4% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.26 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

