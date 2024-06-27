Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 21st. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

