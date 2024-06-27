Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,651 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $3,114,055.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,787,218 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $88.45 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.