Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 12,682 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.18% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,958,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average of $91.11. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $93.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

