iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,783 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8,678.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after purchasing an additional 634,634 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 102,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

