Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 3,927 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $260.91 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $279.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.28.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.