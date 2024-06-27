Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 67.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 614.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.66.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.6 %
DPZ opened at $519.35 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $513.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $6,649,181 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Domino’s Pizza Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.