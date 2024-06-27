Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,426 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,264 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $5,020,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,943,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $578.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

