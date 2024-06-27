Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 21,582 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 75.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,582 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Constitution Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 81,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 58,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.36 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.