Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 7,394 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 666.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $55.49 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4497 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

