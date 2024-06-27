Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 3,407 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 79,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 12.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 250.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $311,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FFEB opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

