Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $109.84 and last traded at $110.13. 37,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,283,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

