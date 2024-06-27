Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

BATS:IDV opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

