Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Down 5.3%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 3,099,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 36,907,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tellurian last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

