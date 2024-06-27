Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 3,038.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,655,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 552.4% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 478.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 247,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,364,000 after buying an additional 205,059 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $94.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average of $83.20.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

