Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $1,442,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Price Performance

OCTH stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40.

About Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (OCTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

