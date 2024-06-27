Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FJUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 107.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after buying an additional 179,127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 46,407 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 158,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

BATS:FJUN opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

