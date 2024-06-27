Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) by 320.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIS. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 471.3% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,808,000.

Get iShares MSCI Israel ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock opened at $60.31 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $64.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average is $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.