Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,050.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,019.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1,032.55. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.