Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Sells $101,394.12 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $101,394.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,529.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, June 20th, Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of Ur-Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $88,347.00.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Free Report ) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on URG shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.40 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ur-Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

