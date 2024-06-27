Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CEO Stephen G. Oswald Sells 2,000 Shares

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ducommun Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $57.19 on Thursday. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $841.84 million, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ducommun

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 535.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at about $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 106.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 17.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 172,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.