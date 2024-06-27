Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Robert Barrow Sells 15,659 Shares

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 2.8 %
MNMD stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNMD. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, June 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
