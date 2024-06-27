Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Robert Barrow Sells 15,659 Shares

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 2.8 %

MNMD stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNMD. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, June 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

