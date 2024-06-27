Hussein Mecklai Sells 833 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.58, for a total value of $122,934.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,475,076.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Hussein Mecklai sold 495 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $74,200.50.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $771,900.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $51,656.25.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $152.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.49 and a 200 day moving average of $122.27. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $175.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $1,458,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $4,192,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $5,739,000.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

