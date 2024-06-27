Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 3,792 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 133.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vale by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

