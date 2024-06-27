Avjit Kamboj Sells 30,600 Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Stock

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total transaction of C$134,946.00.

Avjit Kamboj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Avjit Kamboj sold 25,000 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.62, for a total value of C$115,500.00.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$4.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$865.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.24 and a 12-month high of C$6.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.87.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$628.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$661.10 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.5411111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is an increase from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.63.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

