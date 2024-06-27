Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 122.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,141,890,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $107,372,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $59,087,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $146.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.19 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

