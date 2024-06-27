Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Sells 73,474 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$139,005.46.

Robby Sai Kit Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of Ur-Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$121,402.00.

Ur-Energy Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of TSE:URE opened at C$1.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.23. The stock has a market cap of C$546.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.15. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.22 and a 52-week high of C$2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy ( TSE:URE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:URG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0469672 EPS for the current year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

