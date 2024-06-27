Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 98.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $339,594,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,008.96.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,971 shares of company stock worth $61,217,654 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,069.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1,081.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $974.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $947.43. The company has a market cap of $117.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

