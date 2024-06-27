Xiangmin Cui Buys 87,715 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) Director Xiangmin Cui acquired 87,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $262,267.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,762,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,223.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Xiangmin Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Xiangmin Cui acquired 336,874 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,884.52.

Nuvation Bio Trading Down 1.6 %

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $79,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 258.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 82,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

