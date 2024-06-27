Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Shares Down 6%

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report) shares fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. 2,506,239 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,322% from the average session volume of 176,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Banyan Gold Stock Up 9.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.77 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.32.

About Banyan Gold

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

