Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 25,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,462,388 shares in the company, valued at $440,330,560.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,005 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $12,080.10.

On Monday, June 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $273,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $276,250.00.

eXp World Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of EXPI opened at $11.04 on Thursday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 2.32.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $943.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,141,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of eXp World by 861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 291,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 261,466 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 594.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 248,070 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.75 price objective on shares of eXp World in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXPI

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.