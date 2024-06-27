Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $283,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,045,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,009,585.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $140.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.69 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 83.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.