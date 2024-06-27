Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 70,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2,125.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 259,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 247,782 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,377,153 shares of company stock valued at $240,054,945 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

