Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,390 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 136.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in WestRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

