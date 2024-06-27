Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

