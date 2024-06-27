Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $74,000 Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. CLSA raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.