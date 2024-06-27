Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 263 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 134.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

COF stock opened at $136.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $149.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.87.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.