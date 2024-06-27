Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $61,000 in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,520 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMY. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,717,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $354,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,528 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $4,667,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,750,629 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 571,247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $3,075,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $1,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

