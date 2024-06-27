Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $608,000 Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Barings BDC worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $4,666,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Freno acquired 27,500 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $267,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,240.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Barings BDC Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.66. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $10.27.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. The firm had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 84.55%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

