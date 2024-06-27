Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 6,474 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,705,000 after purchasing an additional 434,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 235,135 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,500,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,832.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 389,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana Price Performance

NYSE:ASAN opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

