Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLE opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $71.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

