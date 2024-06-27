Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $81.30 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $64.12 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

