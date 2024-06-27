Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 4.6%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.83. 132,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 740,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 393.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

