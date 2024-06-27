Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading Up 3.7%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 6,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 73,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98.
Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Gyre Therapeutics
About Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
