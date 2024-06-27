ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Up 4.2%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.27. Approximately 2,026,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,191,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,474 shares of company stock worth $205,379 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,448,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.